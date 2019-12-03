Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon platforms

Qualcomm (QCOM -2.6% ) announces the new Snapdragon 865 smartphone system-on-a-chip and the lower-end Snapdragon 765/765G.

The two new platforms focus on 5G and AI. The 865 platform has the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system, and the 765 offers 5G connectivity plus "advanced AI processing, and select Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences." Note that the 765 has integrated 5G, while the flagship model requires the support of a separate 5G modem.

More details will likely come out tomorrow as QCOM continues its Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Post updated with more details.