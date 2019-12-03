Descartes Systems Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.62M (+18.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, DSGX has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.