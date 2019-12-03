Gold closes at nearly one-month high on safe-haven trade

Gold futures (GLD +1% ) rose to their highest mark in nearly a month, enjoying safe-haven buying interest after Pres. Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could wait until after the November 2020 presidential election.

February Comex gold settled +1% to $1,484.40/oz., the highest settlement for a most-active contract since Nov. 6, while March silver ended +1.7% at $17.24/oz.

"There is flight to safety in gold right now," says Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. "All signs point towards a move back above $1,485 on the February contract, which could be enough to push it above $1,500."

Among precious metals mining stocks: HMY +10.6% , GFI +8.3% , SBGL +8.3% , HL +8.3% , EXK +7% , AU +5.4% , FSM +4.1% , KGC +3.6% , PAAS +2.6% , AG +2.6% , AEM +2.3% , GOLD +1.9% .

