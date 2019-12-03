Outlook Therapeutics up 49% on advancement of ONS-5010

Thinly traded nano cap Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK +49.3% ) is up on a healthy 24x surge in volume on the heels of the FDA's sign-off on protocols for three new Phase 3 studies supporting ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of Roche's cancer med Avastin (bevacizumab).

The three studies are: NORSE 4, in patients with branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and NORSE 5 & 6 in diabetic macular edema patients. All should launch in 2020 after enrollment is completed in NORSE 2 in wet AMD. If all goes well, the company expects to launch commercially in 2022.