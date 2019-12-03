Campbell Soup Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (-18.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.