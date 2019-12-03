G-III Apparel Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIII has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.