John Wiley & Sons Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-27.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $470.52M (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JW.A has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.