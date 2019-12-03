Valaris cut to Neutral from Buy at BTIG on slower than forecast recovery

Valaris (VAL -6.2% ) plummets as BTIG downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy, saying that the offshore drilling recovery is underway but the pace of the recovery has been slower than expected.

BTIG's Gregory Lewis says the 10 contracts VAL announced last week "only" increased its backlog by $285M, while the analyst expected the contracts to generate backlog closer to $350M based on implied market rates, adding he sees "no quick fix" for the company.

VAL's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.