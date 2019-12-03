Natural gas gains on colder weather forecasts

Natural gas futures (UNG +4.3%) close +4.8% to $2.44/MMBtu after some climate models predicted a sweep of cold weather across the Midwest and eastern two-thirds of the U.S. within the next two weeks.
Some analysts are not convinced today's gain will last; Ritterbusch and Associates says it is "not yet seeing any below-normal [temperature] expectations and in the absence of such forecasts, additional price gains will likely prove limited."
Today's boost comes after the natural gas price plunged nearly 16% last week for its largest weekly decline in more than a decade, hurt by ample supply levels and milder than expected temperatures.
While most energy equities are down, natural gas-focused names trade higher today: CHK +5.1%, AR +4%, RRC +1.5%, EQT +1%, GPOR +1%, SWN +0.8%, COG -1.6%.
ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on UNG