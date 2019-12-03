Con Edison challenges Trump auto emissions policy
Dec. 03, 2019 4:09 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), NGGED, NGGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Consolidated Edison (ED +0.9%) says it is part of a group filing a petition to challenge a Trump Administration rule which would eliminate stricter greenhouse gas and auto emission policies in California, New York and other states.
- The SAFE Rule withdraws a waiver granted by the U.S. government enabling California and other states to set higher vehicle emission standards than federal standards, and ED says the rule would hamstring its efforts to advance the electrification of transportation to reduce greenhouse gases.
- New York and 12 other states' auto emission standards are linked to California's tougher standards.
- Calpine Corp., Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, National Gird (NYSE:NGG), New York Power Authority and Seattle City Light have joined ED in filing the petition.