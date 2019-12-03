Salesforce -1.7% after downside EPS outlook

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) -1.7% reports Q3 beats with a mixed Q4 outlook that sees upside revenue of $4.74-4.75B (consensus: $4.73B) and downside EPS of $0.54-0.55 (consensus: $0.61).

The in-line Q1 outlook sees revenue of $4.8-4.84B.

For FY20, CRM reiterates its revenue guidance of $16.9-17B and raises its EPS view to $2.89-2.90 from $2.80-2.84.

Q3 subscription and support revenue was $4.24B, up 34% Y/Y. Professional services and other grew 22% to $274M.

Cash from operations totaled $298M (+108% Y/Y), and Salesforce ended the quarter with $6.53B in cash and equivalents.

The remaining performance obligation was up 22% to $26B. The current remaining obligation was up 28% to $12.8B.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

