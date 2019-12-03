Marvell reports beats, mixed outlook

Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) -0.3% meets its Q3 EPS estimates and beats on revenue. The mixed Q4 outlook has upside revenue of about $727.5-772.5M and downside EPS of $0.15-0.19 (consensus: $0.21).

MRVL will update its Q4 guidance after the sale of its Wi-Fi Connectivity Business to NXP Semi closes, which is expected to happen in the first half of December.

Q3 storage revenue dropped 29% Y/Y to $288M, and networking revenue dipped 17% to $330M.

Adjusted gross margin was 63.5%, down from 64.6% in last year's quarter and in-line with consensus.

Earnings call starts at 4:45 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.