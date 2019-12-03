Stocks post broad losses but end well above day's lows

Stocks fell for the third straight session, with the biggest drop coming today after Pres. Trump rattled investors by suggesting a U.S.-China trade war could continue well into next year.

Investors have been expected the two countries to reach a "phase one" agreement this month, but that now seems less likely, leading to a pullback from risky assets such as stocks and gains for safe-haven vehicles such as gold and bonds.

The S&P 500 and Dow tumbled as much as 1.7% before paring losses in the afternoon.

Among the S&P industry sectors, energy (-1.6%) and financials (-1.3%) were notable laggards, with bank shares battered alongside a pullback in bond yields, while the defensive real estate (+0.7%) and utilities (+0.5%) groups were the only sectors to finish higher.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield slid 8 bps to 1.54%, and the 10-year yield sank 13 bps - the most in nearly three and a half years - to 1.71%.

WTI January crude oil closed +0.3% to $56.10/bbl.