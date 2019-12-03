Frontier CEO McCarthy exits

Frontier Communications' (NASDAQ:FTR) chief executive officer and president is stepping down from his positions and from the board.

Daniel McCarthy has resigned, and the board has unanimously appointed Bernie Han as president/CEO and to a director's seat, effective immediately.

McCarthy had spent 29 years with the company, including the past four at the helm. "I leave knowing the company is in great hands with Bernie at the helm of this skilled and dedicated organization. I remain a firm believer in Frontier’s future," he says.

“As we continue to take action to improve Frontier’s operational, financial and strategic position, now is the right time to transition leadership," says Chairman Pamela Reeve.

Han had previously served as CFO, COO and executive VP of Strategic Planning at Dish Network. He's been an adviser to the Frontier board on financial issues since Oct. 16.