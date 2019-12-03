Zscaler -5.6% on weak Q2 view

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) -5.6% reports an upside Q1 report but has a more muted view for Q2 with inline revenue of $97-100M and downside EPS of about $0.03 compared to the $0.04 consensus.

For FY20, ZS sees inline EPS of $0.13-0.15 and upside revenue of $405-413M.

Q1 calculated billings were up 48% Y/Y to $94M.

Deferred revenue was up 49% to $246M.

Cash from operations totaled $21.4M (last year: $11M) with FCF of $9.4M.

Cash and equivalents totaled $378M at the end of the quarter.

