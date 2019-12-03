Alphabet's Page steps down; Pichai to lead Google, Alphabet

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) says Larry Page is stepping down from his co-CEO position, and Sundar Pichai will be CEO of both Google and its parent company.

"With Alphabet now well-established, and Google and the Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it’s the natural time to simplify our management structure," Page and co-founder Sergey Brin say in a post. Brin is stepping down from his role as president.

"We’ve never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there’s a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President."

Pichai will be the executive responsible and accountable for leading Google, and managing Alphabet's investment in its portfolio of Other Bets, they say.

Both Page and Brin will remain on the board and say they plan to talk to Pichai often.