AeroVironment tops high forecasts with Q2 profit

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is down 0.9% in light postmarket trading after a fiscal Q2 report where its adjusted profits beat high estimates and revenue grew by double digits.

Revenues rose 14% to $83.3M thanks to product sales; gross margin was $35.2M, up 24%.

Net income rose to $7.5M from $6.1M. Non-GAAP EPS rose to $0.34 from $0.29.

The company has a funded backlog of $146.7M.

Revenue breakout: Product sales, $57.4M (up 22%); Contract services, $25.9M (flat).

For the full year, it's reaffirming guidance for revenue of $350M-$370M and for EPS of $1.47-$1.67 (assuming 5% ownership of the HAPSMobile joint venture, and the expected losses of Pulse Aerospace).

