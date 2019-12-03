U.S. crude supply fell 3.7M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 3.72M barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 29.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.9M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 794K barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories declining by 700K barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

January WTI crude recently was $56.23/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $56.10/bbl.

