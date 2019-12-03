Engie's Brazil unit wants to buy remaining TAG stake, exec says

The top executive of Engie's (OTCPK:ENGIY) Brazilian subsidiary says the French company wants to buy the 10% stake still owned by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the TAG natural gas pipeline company.

Mauricio Bahr says the TAG investor group led by Engie will enter in talks to acquire the stake in H1 2020, adding that the company has the right to acquire 6.5-7% of the 10% stake still owned by PBR.

Engie and Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot and Placement du Quebec acquired TAG last April for $8.6B.