Basic Energy Services delisted from NYSE

  • Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) says it has been delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and has begun trading on the OTC Markets under the BASX symbol.
  • The NYSE reached its decision to delist the stock after the company failed to meet its requirement for listed companies to maintain an average global market cap of at least $15M over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • Basic received a warning last month from the NYSE after shares had traded below $1/share for more than 30 trading days.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.