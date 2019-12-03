Basic Energy Services delisted from NYSE
Dec. 03, 2019 1:06 PM ETBasic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS)BASXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) says it has been delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and has begun trading on the OTC Markets under the BASX symbol.
- The NYSE reached its decision to delist the stock after the company failed to meet its requirement for listed companies to maintain an average global market cap of at least $15M over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- Basic received a warning last month from the NYSE after shares had traded below $1/share for more than 30 trading days.