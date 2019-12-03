U.S. Silica raises prices on non-frac sand products

  • Frac sand supplier U.S. Silicia (SLCA -1%) says it is raising prices for most of its other products, which are used to make everything from paints and roofing materials to chemicals, building products and kitty litter.
  • SLCA says prices will increase as much as 6%, depending on the product and grade, and will raise prices of whole grain sand used to make glass by 5%.
  • Overall demand for sand used in fracking is down as weak crude oil prices have created a slump in drilling and well completion activity, so SLCA is trying to diversify to other products.
