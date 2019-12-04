United orders 50 new Airbus long-range jets to replace aging Boeing fleet
Dec. 03, 2019 10:58 PM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), EADSY, BAUAL, EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor92 Comments
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it will buy 50 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A321XLR jets for flights between the U.S. east coast and Europe, the latest setback for Boeing (NYSE:BA), which has fallen behind Airbus in their annual contest for orders and deliveries.
- The Airbus long-range jets will replace United's aging fleet of 53 Boeing (BA) 757-200 planes beginning in 2024, flying to cities such as Porto, Portugal and other potential new destinations.
- United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella says the carrier has not ruled out buying Boeing's proposed midsize NMA aircraft, which Boeing has not yet decided whether to build as it focuses on returning the 737 MAX to service.
- Nocella says Boeing does not currently have a jet to compete with the A321XLR, which can fly up to 4,700 miles, more than the Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets that United already has on order.