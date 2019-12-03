Nintendo, Tencent launching Chinese Switch next week

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are releasing their mainland China version of Nintendo's Switch console on Dec. 10 - marking an interesting test of the console's upside in a market dominated by smartphone gaming.

It's also been available on the mainland through the gray market for a couple of years - which could mean more game availability considering the official launch is limited in size.

The Chinese Switch retails for 2,099 yuan (about $300), and comes with New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and a one-year warranty.

Along with retail store distribution, the console will be available online through partners TMall (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD); JD has now listed the console for 2,099 yuan on its site.

News broke in April that Nintendo would be opening the Chinese market to the Switch, spurring Nintendo's shares in U.S. trading.