U.K. set to introduce digital services tax

About: Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

The U.K. risks escalating a European trade war with the U.S. by vowing to push ahead with a British digital sales tax, a day after the Trump administration threatened to punish France for imposing a similar measure.

"We need to sort that out and make sure they make a fairer contribution," Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared.

Britain is proposing a 2% tax on U.K. revenues of U.S. tech giants, while the French levy is set at 3%.

