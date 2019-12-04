Strength seen in China's services sector

Beijing has been relying on its services sector - which accounts for more than half of the economy - to partly offset sluggish demand for manufactured products amid a protracted trade war with the U.S.

The latest figures from Caixin/Markit showed its services PMI rising to 53.5 last month (from 51.1 in October), helping dispel some concerns as China's economy grows at its slowest pace in decades.

The expansion marks the quickest pace since April and is strongly above the 50 mark which separates growth from contraction.

