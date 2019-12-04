In need of some slack ahead of earnings

Slack (NYSE:WORK) investors are hoping for some positive news after the bell today as the collaboration software company reports Q3 results.

Slack has had a rough go in the public since its IPO at $38.50 back in June, and is now trading near $22.

Making matters worse, Microsoft recently announced that Microsoft Teams now has 20M daily active users, making it almost twice the size of Slack. Teams achieved that in just two years since its launch, thanks in part to being bundled with Office 365.

