Viacom, CBS merger slated to close

CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) have been "married" and "divorced" before, but the latest merger of the two is expected to finally close today.

The combined company will be renamed ViacomCBS, and shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under symbols "VIACA" and "VIAC."

All under one roof... The new media giant will have Paramount Pictures, the CBS network, CBS All Access and cable players MTV, BET, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, though analysts have expressed reservations about whether it will be big enough to compete with the likes of Amazon and Netflix.