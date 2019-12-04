G-III Apparel +2% after profit beat

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) reports revenue increased 5.2% to $1.13B in FQ3 as the wholesale business performed well in spite of the challenging retail and macro environment.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.99 vs. $1.88 a year ago and $1.94 consensus.

Looking ahead, G-III Apparel anticipates FY20 sales of $3.20B vs. $3.29B consensus and EPS of $3.01 to $3.11 vs. $3.16 consensus. The company sees FY20 adjusted EBITDA falling in a range of $283M to $288M.

Shares of GIII are up 1.72% premarket to $29.00.

