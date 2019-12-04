Analysts still concerned after ZS earnings

Rosenblatt (Neutral, $50 price target) says Zscaler's (NASDAQ:ZS) earnings report "solidly" beat expectations, but thinks the "bar has been set low."

The results "show some stability" after the "significant deceleration." Rosenblatt sees ZS as "on the right track" for improved sales execution.

Morgan Stanley (Underweight, $40) says the quarter's billings growth highlights that Zscaler is "a leader in next gen security architectures." The firm thinks the billings deceleration shows "there is still some work to do in scaling sales while competition looms."

Morgan thinks the combo of slower growth and higher investments could prove a difficult combo at the current valuation.

ZS shares are down 3.3% pre-market to $51.05.

The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.