CN Rail, Teck Resources announce rail shipping deal

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) say they signed a long-term agreement for the shipping of steelmaking coal from Teck's four operations in British Columbia.

The companies say the pact, which runs from April 2021 to year-end 2026, will enable Teck to significantly increase shipment volumes from its Kamloops operations to the Neptune terminals and other west coast ports.

Teck says the agreement will lower its total transportation costs and improve overall rail and terminal performance.

Also, CN Rail commits to invest more than C$125M (US$94M) to enhance its rail infrastructure and support increased shipments to Neptune.