Omeros' narsoplimab successful in pivotal HSCT-TMA study; shares up 4% premarket

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is up 4% premarket on light volume in response to positive data from a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating narsoplimab (OMS721) for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (blood clots in tiny blood vessels) (HSCT-TMA), a frequently lethal complication of HSCT.

The study met the primary efficacy endpoint showing that 56% of patients receiving at least one dose of narsoplimab, a MASP-2 inhibitor, achieved complete responder status as did 68% who received narsoplimab for at least four weeks.

It initiated the rolling submission of its U.S. marketing application in October. The data will also support a marketing application in Europe.

No new safety signals were observed.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.