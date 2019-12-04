Ryanair trims traffic guidance
Dec. 04, 2019 7:27 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)RYAAYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) expects traffic growth for FY21 to be 156M guests, down from a prior expectation for 157M guests.
- The airline says it had to revise its 2020 schedule based on receiving just 10 Boeing MAX aircraft, instead of the 20 planes it expected. Ryanair is also closing two bases.
- "We regret these two further base closures and minor capacity cuts at other bases which are solely due to further delivery delays to our Boeing MAX aircraft. We are continuing to work with Boeing, our people, our unions and our affected airports to minimise these capacity cuts and job losses," says Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson.
- Shares of Ryanair are up 1.69% in Dublin trading.