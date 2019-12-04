Dana sets 2020 outlook

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updates guidance ahead of a presentation at the Credit Suisse Industrial Conference.

Dana reaffirms FY19 EPS is expected to fall in a range of $2.85 to $3.25 vs. $3.04 consensus.

Looking to 2020, the company says it anticipates "nominal top-line growth" as full-year acquisitions and backlog will largely offset end-market demand declines.

Dana also sees "modest" profit margin expansion due to acquisition cost synergies and lower commodity costs.

There is also an expectation for "significant" free cash flow growth due to higher profit, lower one-time costs and lower capital requirements.

Shares of Dana are flat in premarket trading.