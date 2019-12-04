NXP bull sees 'important catalyst' in MRVL deal

Yesterday, NXP Semi (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced receiving the final regulatory approval for its purchase of Marvell's (NASDAQ:MRVL) wireless connectivity assets.

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach calls the deal "an important catalyst" for NXPI in 2020 and is encouraged that it's closing sooner than expected.

While NXP is paying full price for the portfolio, "the business will ultimately prove more valuable under their ownership."

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating and $121 target for NXP. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.