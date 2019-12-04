Organic sales fall at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reports organic sales fell 1% in FQ1 as a decline in the meals & beverages segment was offset partially by growth in snacks.

Gross margin rose 30 bps during the quarter as productivity improvements, the benefits from cost savings initiatives and the benefit of recent pricing actions partially offset cost inflation and higher promotional spending.

Campbell Soup expected net proceeds of about $3B from the divestitures of Campbell Fresh, Campbell International and the European chips business to be funneled into reducing debt.

Looking ahead, the company sees full-year sales growth of -1% to +1% and full-year EPS of $2.50 to $2.55 vs. $2.52 consensus.

Shares of Campbell Soup are down 0.65% premarket to $47.27.

Previously: Campbell Soup EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Dec. 4)