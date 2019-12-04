Whistleblower suit unsealed against Navistar

U.S. District Court for D.C. Judge Tanya S. Chutkan has unsealed a six-year-old qui tam complaint filed by a whistleblower seeking at least $1.28B in damages from Navistar Defense and Navistar International (NYSE:NAV).

According to the complaint, Navistar violated the False Claims Act by forging invoices, catalog prices, and other data during the negotiations of a multi-billion-dollar defense contract for mine resistant, ambush-protected vehicles.

The U.S. government intervened in the case this year, and will partner with Sanford Heisler Sharp in prosecuting the case against Navistar.