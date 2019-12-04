Cannae Holdings down 9% on pricing of equity offering

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) prices upsized equity offering of 6.5M common shares for total gross proceeds of $214.5M.

Up to 84,200 common shares to be purchased by certain of its directors and officers and certain other related parties.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 0.975M common shares.

Closing date is December 6, 2019.

Net proceeds will be used to fund future acquisitions and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

CNNE -8.5% premarket to $33.7

Source: Press Release