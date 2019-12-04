Rio Tinto halts South African operations amid rising violence

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it will curtail operations at its Richards Bay Minerals unit in South Africa due to increased violence in communities near its operations that has targeted its employees.

The company says all RBM mining operations have been halted and the smelters are operating at a reduced level, with a minimum number of employees now on site.

Rio says it now expects titanium dioxide slag production for 2019 to come in at the lower end of guidance of 1.2M-1.4M metric tons.