Anavex up 7% premarket on long-term blarcamesine data in Alzheimer's

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is up 7% premarket on average volume on the heels of two-year data from a Phase 2a extension study evaluating Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine) in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The results are being presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference in San Diego.

At week 104, patients receiving blarcamesine experienced a lower decline (-1.1) in MMSE score (Alzheimer's scale) compared to the control cohort (-4.4) from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) database (p<0.01).

A Phase 2b/3 study in early Alzheimer's patients is in process. The primary endpoints are the changes from baseline in two scales, ADAS-Cog and ADCS-ADL, at week 48 compared to placebo. The estimated primary completion date is September 2021.