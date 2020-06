Maxim says the firm's survey shows Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) facing declining iPhone retention rates.

The data "shows a concerning rise of outflux of iPhone users" to 9% from 5%. The influx rate falls from 13% in 2017 to 7%.

The survey increases Maxim's confidence in its Sell rating and $190 price target. Apple has a Bullish average Sell Side rating with only 6 Bearish-equivalent ratings out of the 44 total.

Apple shares are up 1% pre-market to $261.91.

