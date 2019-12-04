AXIS Capital prices $425M of 4.900% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2040

AXIS Specialty Finance LLC, a subsidiary of AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), has priced an offering of $425M of 4.900% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Notes due 2040.

The Issuer intends to use the proceeds for the repayment or redemption of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2020 and the redemption of all of the Company’s outstanding 5.50% Series D Preferred Shares, par value $0.0125 per share and a liquidation preference of $25/share, equivalent to $225M redeemable at the Company’s option at $25/per share, plus declared and unpaid dividends, if any.

The offering is expected to close on December 10.