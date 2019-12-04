Model X earns top safety score in Europe

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says the Model X landed a 5-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme, which evaluates a car's safety assistance features as well as its ability to protect adults, children and vulnerable road users. The Model X earned the highest overall rating to date in the 2018-2019 protocol for the class that includes large off-road vehicles.

The Model X is still the only SUV to ever receive a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.