Model X earns top safety score in Europe

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says the Model X landed a 5-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme, which evaluates a car's safety assistance features as well as its ability to protect adults, children and vulnerable road users. The Model X earned the highest overall rating to date in the 2018-2019 protocol for the class that includes large off-road vehicles.
The Model X is still the only SUV to ever receive a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Shares of Tesla are up 0.57% premarket to $338.10.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on TSLA