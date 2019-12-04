Workday analysts cautious on outlook

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight, $180 price target) is "enamored" by Workday's (NASDAQ:WDAY) large market opportunity, but sees yesterday's earnings results validating the firm's valuation concerns.

The firm notes maturing HCM business "weighed heavily on initial FY21 targets."

Canaccord Genuity (Buy, $200 PT) says WDAY has been "both exhilarating and frustrating" with "clearly superior software" that has taken longer than expected to scale up.

Canaccord notes the "anxiety-inducing" outlook but suspects and hopes that the FY21 view was at least mildly conservative.

Workday shares are down 4.2% pre-market to $166.28.

WDAY has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.