Canadian Natural Resources plans C$250M more in 2020 spending

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) +2.8% pre-market after saying it plans a 2020 capital budget of $4.05B with targeted production of 1.17M boe/day at mid-point of guidance, resulting in ~9% production per share growth.

Targeted 2020 volumes assume that the Alberta government curtailment program will continue throughout 2020, and as a result, anticipated production is 10K-25K bbl/day less than it would have been without curtailments.

CNQ's planned C$4.05B capex is C$250M over 2019 levels, due to Alberta's recently announced elimination of curtailment for certain conventional drilling in Alberta and its previously announced reduction in income tax rates.

CNQ's targeted 2020 production of 1.14M-1.21M boe/day would be slightly higher than the 1.09M-1.15M boe/day it estimates for 2019.