Cowen sees Target as retail winner

Cowen names Target (TGT) as its "best idea" for 2020.
"We continue to foresee an environment of accelerating bifurcation in retail, with TGT well positioned as a long-term winner," says Cowen analyst Oliver Chen.
Chen also sees Target as better positioned from a valuation perspective to Walmart with shares trading at a significant multiple discount.
While the Quant Rating and average sell-side rating on Target are bullish, the average Seeking Alpha author rating is stuck at Neutral.
Shares of Target are up 0.57% premarket to $124.75.
