Cowen sees Target as retail winner

|About: Target Corporation (TGT)|By:, SA News Editor

Cowen names Target (TGT) as its "best idea" for 2020.

"We continue to foresee an environment of accelerating bifurcation in retail, with TGT well positioned as a long-term winner," says Cowen analyst Oliver Chen.

Chen also sees Target as better positioned from a valuation perspective to Walmart with shares trading at a significant multiple discount.

While the Quant Rating and average sell-side rating on Target are bullish, the average Seeking Alpha author rating is stuck at Neutral.

Shares of Target are up 0.57% premarket to $124.75.

