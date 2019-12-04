Aveo down 7% premarket on "positive" late-stage tivozanib data in kidney cancer

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) is down 7% premarket on light volume in reaction to the publication (The Lancet Oncology) of data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TIVO-3, comparing tivozanib to Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Nexavar (sorafenib) in highly refractory metastatic renal cell carcinoma patients.

The study demonstrated tivozanib's superiority as measured by the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and the secondary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR), but not overall survival (OS).

As of October 4, median progression-free survival (PFS) in the treatment group was 7.3 months compared to 5.1 months in the sorafenib group in a subpopulation of patients who received prior checkpoint inhibitor and VEGF TKI therapies. At year 1, PFS for tivozanib was 37% compared to 5% for sorafenib. At year 2, PFS for tivozanib was 28% versus 0% for sorafenib.

ORR was greater for tivozanib (18% vs. 8%, p=0.02) but OS, as of the August 15 cutoff, favored sorafenib (19.7 months vs. 16.4 months).

No new safety signals were observed. The most common tivozanib-related adverse event was hypertension (high blood pressure).