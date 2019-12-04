Raymond James likes Zimmer Biomet in premarket analyst action

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) initiated with Speculative Buy rating at Benchmark.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) resumed with Overweight rating and $8 (203% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 3% premarket.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) initiated with Buy rating and $33 (27% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) initiated with Buy rating and $46 (25% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) upgraded to Buy at WBB Securities.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $170 (19% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 1% premarket.