Thoma Bravo acquiring Instructure in $2B deal

Instructure (NYSE:INST) agrees to be acquired by PE firm Thoma Bravo for $47.60/share in cash.

The deal values INST at a $2B equity value.

The per share price represents an 18% premium to the three-month volume-weighted average price as of October 27, which was when the company announced the strategic review of its Bridge business.

CEO Dan Goldsmith and the current management team will continue to lead Instructure.

The agreement includes a 35-day go-shop period that expires on January 8.