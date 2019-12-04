Icahn presses HP to continue combination talks

In a letter to HP (NYSE:HPQ) shareholders, Carl Icahn says the company's standalone plans amount to "little more than rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic."

Icahn, in the letter viewed by Bloomberg: "It is absurd for the HP board and management team, with such a history of underperformance and missteps, to claim to have had a sudden epiphany and now expect shareholders to trust them to execute a standalone restructuring plan."

Icahn, who also owns a stake in Xerox (NYSE:XRX), wants the combination talks to continue and questions HP's board refusing XRX's proposal for mutual due diligence.

The activist investor owns a 4.2% stake in HP and a nearly 11% piece of Xerox, which makes him the largest XRX shareholder.

HP has previously agreed to one-way due diligence and said Xerox's $22/share offer undervalued the company.