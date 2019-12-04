Dollarama tops same-store sales expectations

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) says it benefited from a longer Halloween shopping period and new product launches in Q3.

Same-store sales were up 5.3% during the quarter off a 2.4% jump in transactions. The 5.3% mark topped the consensus expectation for a 3.8% comp.

Gross margin fell 60 bps to 43.7% of sales. Net income arrived in at $0.44 vs. $0.40 a year ago.

Looking ahead, Dollarama sees full-year comparable sales growth of +4.0% to +4.5% vs. +4.5% consensus.

